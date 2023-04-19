The Air Force unit to which the Air Guardsman who is suspected of leaking classified documents online is "not currently performing its assigned intelligence mission," the Air Force said Tuesday in a statement.

The secretary of the Air Force has directed the Air Force Inspector General to investigate the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 102nd Intelligence Wing.

