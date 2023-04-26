Air Force suspends leadership for unit of suspected Pentagon document leaker

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location.

 Social Media Website/Reuters

The Air Force suspended two leaders of suspected classified document leaker Jack Teixeira's unit, it said in a statement Wednesday, one week after the unit stopped performing its intelligence mission amid an investigation into the leaks.

The commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, part of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in which the 21-year-old Teixeira served, was suspended from his leadership position, as was the detachment commander overseeing administrative support, the Air Force said. The two officers have also lost their access to classified systems and information.

CNN's Jeremy Herb and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

