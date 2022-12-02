The Air Force is set to unveil its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, on Friday in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid.

The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help the Air Force "penetrate the toughest defenses for precision strikes anywhere in the world," Northrop Grumman's press release said. Six bombers are currently in "various stages of final assembly" in California, according to the release.

