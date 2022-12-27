Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America's fentanyl war

An RC-26 aircraft sits at the Medford airport in Oregon on September 2, 2017.

 Senior Airman Sean Campbell/US Air Force

The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The new plan to eliminate the twin-engine RC-26 aircraft months earlier than anticipated marks an escalation in the service's quest to phase out the small yet heavily used fleet of planes despite its contributions to counter drug and border missions.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.