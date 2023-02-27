The White House has directed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in guidance issued Monday that all executive agencies, and those they contract with, must delete any application from TikTok or its parent company, ByteDance, within 30 days of the notice, with few exceptions. Within 90 days, agencies must include in contracts that the short-form video app cannot be used on devices and must cancel any contracts that necessitate the app's use.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

