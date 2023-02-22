Last October, a weeklong barrage of Russian missiles and kamikaze drones destroyed nearly a third of Ukraine's power stations, plunging millions of Ukrainians into darkness ahead of winter and signaling a significant Russian tactical shift to target civilian infrastructure.

Back in Washington, the attacks were a game-changer. President Joe Biden was so outraged by the threat to civilians that he directed the Pentagon to find a way to get Ukraine America's most advanced missile defense system, the Patriot -- a move his administration had previously dismissed.

