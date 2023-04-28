Mayor Eric Adams wants the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stop allocating money to cities that are using the funding to rent buses and send migrants to New York City, according to a city official. Adams' call comes as the Biden administration braces for a further influx of migrants when the Covid-era border restriction, known as Title 42, expires in May.

Adams met with administration officials in Washington, DC, last Friday including FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Adams told Criswell that cities who bus migrants to New York City should not be given funding but he wasn't given a direct answer on the request, the official said.

