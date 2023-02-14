Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in one of the closest races of the 2022 cycle, announced Tuesday that he will run again in 2024, potentially setting up a high-profile rematch.

"I. AM. RUNNING. You heard it here first! I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #CO03 representation. We lost by a mere 546 votes in '22 -- the closest race in the country -- and know we can make that up in '24," the Democrat tweeted.

CNN's David Wright contributed to this report.

