Accused January 6 rioter fired shots at police during standoff ahead of arrest, court documents say

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP

A Texas man facing charges in connection to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol opened fire on law enforcement officers last week when they arrived at his house in the Dallas area for a welfare check, according to an affidavit.

Nathan Donald Pelham, who is charged with misdemeanors for entering the restricted Capitol building and disorderly conduct, now faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after opening fire on authorities from Hunt County Sheriff's Office, according to court documents.

