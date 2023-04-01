After a string of recent ballot-box victories for abortion rights groups, opponents of the procedure are redoubling their efforts -- including, in some places, pushing to make it harder to use citizen-approved ballot measures to guarantee abortion access.

An anti-abortion coalition in Ohio, for instance, recently unleashed a $5 million ad buy targeting an effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution through a ballot initiative -- just as the initiative's organizers won approval to collect signatures to put the question to voters in November. Meanwhile, legislators in Ohio and other states are weighing bills that would make it more difficult to pass citizen-initiated changes to state constitutions.

