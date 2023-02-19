What's typically an under-the-radar judicial election in Wisconsin has turned into a high-stakes and expensive fight for control of the state's Supreme Court -- with the future of abortion, voting rights and redistricting in this battleground state hanging in the balance.

Millions of dollars in advertising have been reserved ahead of Tuesday's primary election -- the first of two rounds that will determine who replaces a retiring conservative justice, potentially shifting the balance on Wisconsin's seven-judge high court. While the election is nonpartisan, each of the four contenders is squarely in the liberal or conservative camps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.