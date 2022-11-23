A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

A record number of women will be elected to Congress this year.

A record number of women will be elected to Congress this year, CNN projects -- but barely.

The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate in the 118th Congress will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by this Congress.

