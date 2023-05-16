(CNN) — Tuesday’s primary election in Pennsylvania will give Republican voters the opportunity to choose either a candidate for the state Supreme Court supported by the GOP establishment or one who briefly halted the certification of the state’s 2020 election results and has the backing of a key Donald Trump ally.

Political observers say the largely under-the-radar primary could offer an early test of the organizing strength of the GOP’s ultra-conservative wing in this crucial presidential battleground.

