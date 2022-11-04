At least one gunshot was fired last month into the North Carolina home of a US House candidate's parents, injuring no one, according to police and the candidate, who referenced the incident on Twitter Thursday.

The gunfire happened at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan, a Republican and owner of a firearm manufacturing company running for North Carolina's newly drawn 14th District seat against state Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat.

