It's a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington.

From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee's final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital's typical year-end cram session.

