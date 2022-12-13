9 million people received emails that mistakenly said their student loan forgiveness was approved

About nine million people received an email last month from the Department of Education that mistakenly said their application for student loan forgiveness had been approved, adding to the confusion surrounding President Joe Biden's debt relief program.

Thus far, no one has received debt forgiveness because the program is blocked by federal courts. But there are some borrowers who were already deemed eligible for debt relief by the Department of Education.

