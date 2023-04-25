Seven people were arrested Monday after protesting in support of a Montana lawmaker who argued against a bill that would ban medical care for transgender minors.

Tense moments were captured on video during Montana's House floor session with supporters of Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who is transgender, chanting, "Let her speak."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.