The final drama of the 2022 midterm elections is coming to a head in Georgia on Tuesday, as Peach State voters -- for the second time in as many years -- cast ballots in a high-stakes US Senate runoff.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was the leading vote-getter in the November general election, over Republican nominee Herschel Walker, but he fell short of the majority need to win the race outright.

