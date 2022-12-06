Nearly half, or 45%, of public K-12 schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October, according to government data released Tuesday.

Roughly the same percentage of schools had a teacher vacancy in January, according to the National Center for Education Statistics' School Pulse Panel survey that tracks schools' responses to the Covid-19 pandemic -- during which schools received a massive amount of federal relief funds.

