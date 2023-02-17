4 US troops wounded in Syria raid that killed senior ISIS leader on Thursday

Four US troops were wounded in a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader on Thursday night.

 STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

Four US troops were wounded in a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader on Thursday night, according to the US military.

The US troops, as well as a working dog, were wounded during the raid in an "explosion on target," US Central Command said in a statement. The raid killed Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader.

