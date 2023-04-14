Like so many Americans do each year, President Joe Biden returned to Ireland this week in search of his roots, seeking some connection and some answers in the land his people left so many years ago.

He found it in pubs but also in Parliament, which he said (in the Irish language) felt like home: "Tá mé sa bhaile." The reception was more rapturous than anything he could hope for from Congress.

