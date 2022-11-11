Four Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade joined the Federalist Society Thursday night as the conservative legal group celebrated its 40th anniversary and resoundingly applauded the high court's June decision.

Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the court's majority decision that overturned Roe, did not directly address the ruling during his remarks at the black-tie dinner in Washington, DC. But he received a standing ovation from the audience when former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman invoked the decision.

