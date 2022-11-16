President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Wednesday evening after a whirlwind slate of summits across two different continents -- his largest opportunity yet to play diplomat-in-chief among other world leaders in a world reemerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trip -- spanning Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for summits focused on climate, Southeast Asia and the global economy -- came at a tricky moment, challenging the president to balance his attention on both ongoing domestic political battles and the international matters in front of him.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, MJ Lee, Allie Malloy, Nectar Gan and Rhea Mogul contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.