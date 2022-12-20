A US Navy investigation found that three suicides within one week in April among the crew of an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, were "not related or connected."

The deaths on board the USS George Washington were the result of "unique and individualized" stresses for each sailor, coupled with a "readily available" means to die by suicide and an "impaired mental state," the investigation concluded.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.