Three former Twitter executives are testifying Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee over Twitter's decision to temporarily suppress a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop, in what's set to be the first high-profile hearing for the new Republican majority investigating President Joe Biden's administration and family.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer -- a Kentucky Republican who has launched a broad investigation into the Biden family's business dealings -- is probing the social media giant in the wake of Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk releasing internal communications from Twitter staff about the decision to temporarily block users from sharing the New York Post story in the closing weeks of the 2020 presidential election campaign season.

CNN's Evan Perez contributed to this report.

