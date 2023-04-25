More than one in five local election officials will be working their first presidential election in 2024, according to a new poll out Tuesday -- a sign of the continued strain on election workers who faced waves of threat and harassment after the 2020 election.

The rate of turnover among local election officials equals about one to two officials leaving their job every day since the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's Law School.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed to this edition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.