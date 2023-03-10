wire 2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts CNN Editorial Research Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.Republican CandidatesDonald Trump - 45th president of the United StatesPrimary Campaign Committee - Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.Website - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/November 15, 2022 - Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.Nikki Haley - Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United NationsPrimary Campaign Committee - Nikki Haley for President Inc.Website - https://nikkihaley.com/February 14, 2023 - Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.Vivek Ramaswamy - Entrepreneur and authorPrimary Campaign Committee - VIVEK 2024Website - https://www.vivek2024.com/February 21, 2023 - Ramaswamy announces that he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.Democratic CandidatesMarianne Williamson - Author and activistPrimary Campaign Committee - Marianne Williamson for PresidentWebsite - https://www.marianne2024.comMarch 4, 2023 - Williamson formally announces that she's running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News St. Joseph put in national spotlight thanks to upcoming sporting events Sports Benton to take it one game at a time as they enter Class 4 quarterfinal play +2 Public Safety 'Change your clock, change your battery': Experts remind residents to check smoke detectors Local News World Kidney Day serves as reminder of kidney health tips More Local News → 0:47 Mostly cloudy Friday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:24 National Video Arizona Basketball | ASU's Bobby Hurley on Sun Devils' desperation game-winner over Arizona, upcoming rematch | March 9, 2023 1:19 National Video Arizona Basketball | Tommy Lloyd on having most wins all-time in first two years as a coach | March 9, 2023 4:05 National Video Ten Hochman: On a ‘90s’ night — without, of course, 90 and 91 — Blues actually win a game
