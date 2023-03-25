As former President Donald Trump heads to Texas on Saturday for his first major campaign rally, the handbrake remains on for most of his potential 2024 rivals.

Trump will appear in Waco just a week after he predicted his own arrest in connection with a hush money case from 2016. In the days since, anticipation grew over a potential indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, with Trump warning early Friday of "potential death and destruction" if he's charged, though no action was taken this week.

CNN's Steve Contorno, Kit Maher and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report

