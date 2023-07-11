(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is offering $20 gift cards to people who donate at least $1 to his presidential campaign. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has promised grassroots fundraisers a 10% cut of the money they bring into his campaign. Other candidates are just pleading for $1 donations or offering campaign swag at a steep discount.

The crowded field of 2024 Republican presidential candidates is under intense pressure to demonstrate they can raise money from a broad slice of Americans, especially ahead of the party’s August 23 debate. To qualify for the debate stage in Milwaukee, candidates must meet both polling thresholds and a fundraising floor: At least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 contributions from 20 states.

