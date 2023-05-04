2 Supreme Court justices did not recuse themselves in cases involving their book publisher

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Two Supreme Court justices did not recuse themselves from cases that came before the court over the past decade involving a publishing company that's paid them in lucrative book deals.

In two separate copyright infringement cases concerning the publishing conglomerate Penguin Random House, the high court declined to take up the appeals, with the court saying in 2013 that it wouldn't hear the first case, and the second case being turned away from the court in 2019 and again in 2020. In both cases, the publisher won at the lower court level, and those decisions stood.

