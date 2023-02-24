Twelve states led by liberal attorneys general announced Friday that they had sued the Food and Drug Administration, saying its limits on mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for medication abortion, are too strict.

The suit is a possible hedge by states waiting to see how a federal judge in Texas rules in a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to block the FDA's approval of mifepristone altogether. Conflicting rulings could mean the Supreme Court is asked to sort out the issue.

