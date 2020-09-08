Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Sep 08, 2020 4:20PM (GMT 21:20) - 617 words

By MICHAEL HILL and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

Top police leaders in Rochester, New York, announced their retirements Tuesday amid nightly protests over the city’s handling of the suffocation deFath of Daniel Prude, with the outgoing chief accusing critics of trying to “destroy my character and integrity.”

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito released emailed statements confirming their retirements. Mayor Lovely Warren told city council members in an online briefing that she believes the entire command staff decided to retire.

The sudden announcements came more than five months after the death of Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died several days after an encounter with police March 23 in New York’s third-largest city. There have been nightly protests in the city since the video’s release Wednesday. Prude’s family filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging the police department sought to cover up the true nature of Prude’s death.