Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. | The mayor of New York’s third-largest city on Thursday suspended a group of police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man last March.

Daniel Prude, 41, known to his Chicago-based family as “Rell,” died March 30 when his family took him off life support, seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspension of officers at a Thursday press conference.

“Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society and he was failed by me,” Warren said.