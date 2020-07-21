Heard says Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs LONDON | Amber Heard dismissed accusations Tuesday that she fabricated allegations of domestic violence against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and told a British court that the first time she struck him after years of abuse was to defend her sister from being thrown down the stairs.
Taking to the witness box for a second day during Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid at the High Court in London, the actress faced a barrage of questions over alleged incidents that are central to The Sun’s labeling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.”
She also admitted striking Depp for the first time in March 2015, after years of alleged abuse, to defend her sister, Whitney. When asked whether she had punched Depp “with a closed fist,” Heard conceded she had struck him after he had hit both of them.
Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange LONDON | Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London on Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the U.S. to be stopped.
Dressed in a canary yellow outfit, the 79-year-old designer led protesters who chanted “Free Julian Assange” outside London’s Central Criminal Court.
Spike Lee doc of David Byrne’s Broadway show to open TIFF NEW YORK | The 45th Toronto International Film Festival will be a much diminished event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has an opening-night film. Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s Broadway theatrical concert “American Utopia” will kick off the largely virtual fall festival.
Festival organizers said Tuesday that “American Utopia” will premiere on Sept. 10 in Toronto, even if it remains unclear if it will be a physical screening. That, the festival noted, will be contingent on the dictates of Ontario health officials. TIFF’s Toronto headquarters currently remain closed.
Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient TULSA, Okla. | Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.
Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16 during this year’s virtual edition of the Philadelphia Folk Festival. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud noted Baez’s activism that included marching for civil rights and opposing the Vietnam War.
“A staunch activist, Ms. Baez has consistently been on the front lines in the fight for social justice, peace, and equality,” McCloud said in a statement.
Baez said in the statement that she has followed in the footsteps of Guthrie.
“It has been my mission to use my music as a voice for those who cannot be heard or have been silenced by fear and powerlessness,” Baez said.
Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.