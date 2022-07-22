New York gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin, a day after he was attacked onstage at a campaign event, said Friday that changes to the state's cashless bail system are necessary and that judges should have discretion when considering who should remain in police custody.

"My first and foremost concern about cashless bail and the need to overhaul it is dangerousness," Zeldin, a Republican, said after his alleged attacker was released on his own recognizance after being charged with attempted assault in the second degree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.