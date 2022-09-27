Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is crisscrossing the country this fall to stump for the whole gamut of Republican gubernatorial hopefuls -- from ardent pro-Trumpers like Kari Lake of Arizona and Tudor Dixon of Michigan to establishmentarians like Jim Pillen of Nebraska. And on Tuesday, Youngkin joined the GOP governor Donald Trump hates the most, Georgia's Brian Kemp.

In a GOP often plagued by factionalism, Youngkin is "hugging everyone," said a person close to the governor. "No one else in the party is doing that."

Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

