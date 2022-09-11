Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.

"Well, it's a risk. And it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address," Yellen told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if Americans should be worried about gas prices rising again later this year.

CNN's Alex Stambaugh, Julia Horowitz, Michelle Toh and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.