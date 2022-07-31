As the countdown to November's midterm congressional elections enters its final 100 days, Democrats face broad and persistent headwinds driven by widespread gloom over the economy and President Joe Biden's consistently low approval ratings.

Though recent polling has provided the party glimmers of hope, those fundamental weaknesses have been compounded by what many accept as a political fact of life: that the president's party is doomed to a poor showing in his first midterm after taking office in all but the most exceptionally advantageous circumstances.

