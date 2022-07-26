Wisconsin Senate minority leader involved in fatal car crash

State Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, speaks during a hearing on January 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.

 Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA Today Network

Wisconsin state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle fatal car crash on Friday, according to a statement from the Democrat's office.

"Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones," the statement said.

