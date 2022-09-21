Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called for a special legislative session next month for lawmakers to consider allowing voters to introduce ballot initiatives and referendums -- with the ultimate goal of giving voters the decision to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban.

"At the end of the day, Wisconsinites — and women in particular — were not only stripped of their reproductive freedom, but they currently don't have a right to enact the change they need to protect that freedom without having to get permission from the Legislature. That's just wrong, and it's time for us to change that," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

