Democrats in Wisconsin sought to turn the midterm elections into a referendum on abortion after Republicans who control the state legislature met for less than 30 seconds Tuesday to reject Gov. Tony Evers' bid to allow voters to decide the issue.

In a state where two of the nation's most competitive races are playing out as Evers, the Democratic governor, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson seek reelection, an 1849 law banning abortion in nearly all circumstances took effect following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion rights protections this summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.