Wisconsin conservative activist charged with election fraud after improperly requesting other voters' absentee ballots

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in November 2020. A Wisconsin conservative activist was charged with election fraud after improperly requesting other voters' absentee ballots.
Harry Wait -- of Union Grove, Wisconsin and the president of a group called Honest, Open and Transparent Government -- was charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information, according to state officials.
"The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing the charges.
Wait, 68, has said he went online in July and successfully ordered absentee ballots in the names of Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other voters to demonstrate the "ease of harvesting election ballots." He widely publicized the activity.
In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Wait said he was still digesting the criminal complaint but said the charges were expected. He stood by his actions.
"The only way to fix our broken election system is to expose it," Wait said.
He called the online MyVote system overseen by the Wisconsin Elections Commission a "rogue site."
In a statement, the commission said it "stands by the integrity of the MyVote application" and added that "all forms of voting in Wisconsin, including by-mail absentee, are secure and reliable."
Some Wisconsin conservative activists -- along with some GOP candidates on the ballot in the state this year -- have promoted the false idea that former President Donald Trump was robbed of victory in this perennial battleground state in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.