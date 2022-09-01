Wisconsin conservative activist charged with election fraud after improperly requesting other voters' absentee ballots

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in November 2020. A Wisconsin conservative activist was charged with election fraud after improperly requesting other voters' absentee ballots.

 Wong Maye-E/AP

A Wisconsin man who has admitted he improperly requested other voters' absentee ballots in an effort to prove election fraud has been charged with election fraud, the state's Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Harry Wait -- of Union Grove, Wisconsin and the president of a group called Honest, Open and Transparent Government -- was charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information, according to state officials.

