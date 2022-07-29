The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who ordered absentee ballots in the names of a top state lawmaker and other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in Wisconsin's voting system.

In a letter to state officials posted on video-sharing platform Rumble, Harry Wait -- the president of a group called Honest, Open and Transparent Government -- said he went online this week and successfully ordered absentee ballots in the names of Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other voters to show the "ease of harvesting election ballots online."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.