One of the largest majority Black cities in America is likely not to be represented by a Black lawmaker in Congress for the first time in almost 70 years -- and residents and community activists worry their economic and racial justice concerns will go unaddressed.

Three weeks after Indian American Shri Thanedar won the Democratic primary for the 13th congressional district in Michigan, some voters in Detroit fear they may not have a candidate looking out for their interests in Congress and say recent redistricting is partially to blame. Others also say the Black community should have rallied behind one Black candidate out of the eight Thanedar ran against.

