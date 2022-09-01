Sarah Palin's loss in Alaska's special election for its lone House seat on Wednesday was in part the result of a flawed candidate facing an electorate she had angered 13 years earlier, in a state with a ranked-choice voting system that gave Republican voters other options.

Palin, the Republican former governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee, was defeated by Democratic former state lawmaker Mary Peltola to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's seat after Alaska's Division of Elections tabulated ranked-choice ballots on Wednesday.

