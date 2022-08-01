Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's death at the hands of a US drone strike brings an end to his "trail of murder and violence against American citizens," President Joe Biden said Monday evening.

Zawahiri, 71, was a key architect behind multiple assaults on the US, and was "deeply involved" in the planning of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Biden said.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

