New York state Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit on Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his children and a pair of business associates, capping more than three years of investigation into the Trump Organization.

The probe came to a head recently when Trump -- who had failed with his own lawsuit seeking to stop the investigation -- declined to answer questions under oath during a deposition, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights hundreds of times.

