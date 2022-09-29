The woman in charge of leading the federal disaster response to Hurricane Ian is drawing upon years of experience coordinating emergency efforts on Covid-19, wildfires, flooding and other crises.

Deanne Bennett Criswell, who has been leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency since April 2021 as its first female administrator, has been warning of the looming dangers of Ian since it began pummeling Florida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.