Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.

But aside from one event after his father, a Heisman Trophy-winning former college football star, launched his Senate campaign with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Christian Walker says he has kept his distance from his father's campaign in recent months, even though his father has frequently spoken about his son.

