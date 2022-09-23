A growing number of White House officials are publicly criticizing David Malpass, the Trump-appointed World Bank President, after he caught flak for dodging a question about climate change.

Malpass has faced calls to resign after appearing on a panel during which he did not directly answer whether he accepted the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels is fueling climate change, saying "I don't even know -- I'm not a scientist and that is not a question." The comments have further motivated White House officials who have long pushed for his ouster and moved other, more circumspect administration officials closer to that position, according to two sources.

CNN's Angela Dewan, Jessie Yeung, Caitlin Hu and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

